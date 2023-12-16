Palestinian Pres. Mourns Death Of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas mourned Saturday the death of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sending his condolences to the people of Kuwait, the people of the Arab and Islamic nations and the world.

"With his passing, Palestine has lost an Arab leader who spent his life serving his people and his nation, and who stood by our national cause, our people, and their legitimate rights with all sincerity," said Abbas in a statement issued by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the freshly proclaimed state of Kuwait Amir His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to the government, and the Kuwaiti people, in the name of the State of Palestine and its people, and his name personally.

Abbas declared mourning and flags flown at half-mast, the statement mentioned. (end)

