ICESCO Grieves Late Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) mourned Saturday the late His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

ICESCO Director General Dr. Salim Al-Malek, on his behalf and on behalf of all the organization's employees, expressed sincere condolences and compassion to the ruling family and the people of Kuwait, asking Allah the Almighty to grant the late Amir mercy and place him the highest paradise.

Al-Malek noted the great role of the late Amir in serving cultural issues and developing the fields of science, his keenness on humanitarian work and promoting sustainable development, and the development witnessed in cooperation between ICESCO and the competent Kuwaiti authorities during his reign. (end)

