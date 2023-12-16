Arab League Extends Condolence To Kuwait, Arabs Over Amir's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit offered sincere condolences and solace to Kuwait's leadership, government and people, as well as the Arab world over the passing away of Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Arab bloc, Abul-Gheit prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon the late Amir's soul and to grant the people of Kuwait and all his beloved ones further patience.

The league's chief commended the late Amir as a symbol of tolerant humanity, saying that he devoted his life to serve his country amid great challenges, and he strongly believed in joint Arab action.

He added that the late Amir's great efforts would remain etched in Arab memories, voicing his agency's utter solidarity with the people of Kuwait at this sad time. (end)

