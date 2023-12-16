K'taka: BJP Stages Protest Against Cong-Led Govt Over Atrocities Against Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 16 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of the BJP on Saturday staged a state-wide protest, condemning the incidents of atrocities against women and criticising the Congress government's failure to prevent female foeticide in the state.

Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha held protests in all district headquarters, criticising the Siddaramaiah-led state government.

In Bengaluru, members of the Bengaluru City Mahila Morcha, led by former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda, staged a protest at Freedom Park.

They criticised the Congress government led by CM Siddaramaiah and attempted to lay siege to the residence of Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

State General Secretary Siddaraju, Mahila Morcha President Geetha Vivekanan, and other leaders were also present during the protest.

They were detained by the police and later released. Protesters across the state demanded the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra said: "The Belagavi nude parade is an inhuman incident, and the state government should bow down its head in shame. It raises a big question about whether the state government has taken the incident seriously."

He added: "BJP workers are attacked in broad daylight, and the horror unleashed on women in Belagavi is being discussed at the national level. They make a few arrests, and they won't move beyond that. Steps such as the CM visiting the victim or issuing compensation immediately were not taken. After finding out the facts, we will discuss how we should take the issue forward."

