Thane ‘Mowing’ Case: Congress Flays Govt For Not Arresting Maha Babu’S Son

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday slammed the state government and police for failing to arrest a senior bureaucrat's son who allegedly made an attempt to run over his girlfriend in Thane on December 11.

Congress' chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said although an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim – Priya Umendra Singh (26) – Thane Police are yet to arrest the prime accused, Ashwajit Gaikwad, and his friends, who made the murderous attempt on her.

Ashiwajit (34) is the son of Anilkumar Gaikwad, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Singh, a beautician, had revealed the entire incident on her social media posts (IANS report – December 15), in which she named Ashwajit, his friends Romil Patil, Prasad Patil and Sagar Shelkar, while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the state police and other dignitaries seeking action.

“There is something dubious about this and it raises suspicions... An attempt was made to crush a girl under a car (SUV) in Thane. The accused Ashwaji is a leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and son of the MSRDC head,” said Londhe.

In a jibe at Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio, Londhe said that though he is an efficient and capable leader, if such a serious incident takes place in a city like Thane,“it raises a question mark on his functioning and efficiency”.

“What is the home department doing? When will the criminal in the Thane case be arrested by the police? Do BJP people think that they are above the law? Is Ashiwajit is not being arrested because his father is a high-ranking official in the government,” Londhe asked.

He also questioned that if the victim cannot be given justice, why raise slogans like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and beat drums on women's security.

The Congress spokesman demanded immediate action, no matter how highly connected the criminal may be.

--IANS

qn/arm