Egypt Laments Passing Of Kuwait Amir, Announces 3-Day Mourning

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Egypt mourned the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away earlier on Saturday, and announced three days of mourning nationwide.

"President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and the people of Egypt mourn the late leader and the great man, who supported both Arab and Muslim nations, was keen on their affairs, wise in his leadership, and who offered great dedication to his country and both Arab and Muslim nations," according to a presidential statement.

Egypt prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon the late Amir's soul and to grant the people of Kuwait further patience. (end)

asm









MENAFN16122023000071011013ID1107606665