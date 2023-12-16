Concert Of World Famous Steve Barakatt To Take Place In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A concert by Steve Barakatt will be held at the Heydar Aliyev
Centre on February 10, as part of the Neorealism World Tour,
Azernews reports.
Musician, composer and producer Steve Barakatt, born to a
Lebanese family in Quebec, Canada, in 1973, plays both classical
music and jazz.
His Baku concert will consist of two parts. The programme
includes songs from Barakatt's latest album as well as his
favourites from the past.
Steve Barakatt is not only a musician, but also a Goodwill
Ambassador of the UN-UNICEF Children's Fund. The musician is the
author of the UNICEF anthem "Laylay." One of the notable things is
that this anthem has also been sung in space, and a video clip
about children's rights was also made for the anthem.
Many of his works have been featured in over 150 TV shows around
the world, including the Monaco Grand Prix car show.
In 2005, his famous symphonic work "Ad vitam aeternam" was
premiered at the Grand Theatre of Quebec. The Baku concert will
also feature two movements of this famous work by the composer.
Award-winning composer, pianist, music producer and creative
director Steve Barakatt has collaborated with renowned artists,
record labels, organisations and the world's leading orchestras on
hundreds of projects around the globe.
And in 2020, the Premier of Quebec honoured him with the Order
of Chevalier of the National Order of Quebec.
