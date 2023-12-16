Concert Of World Famous Steve Barakatt To Take Place In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A concert by Steve Barakatt will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Centre on February 10, as part of the Neorealism World Tour, Azernews reports.

Musician, composer and producer Steve Barakatt, born to a Lebanese family in Quebec, Canada, in 1973, plays both classical music and jazz.

His Baku concert will consist of two parts. The programme includes songs from Barakatt's latest album as well as his favourites from the past.

Steve Barakatt is not only a musician, but also a Goodwill Ambassador of the UN-UNICEF Children's Fund. The musician is the author of the UNICEF anthem "Laylay." One of the notable things is that this anthem has also been sung in space, and a video clip about children's rights was also made for the anthem.

Many of his works have been featured in over 150 TV shows around the world, including the Monaco Grand Prix car show.

In 2005, his famous symphonic work "Ad vitam aeternam" was premiered at the Grand Theatre of Quebec. The Baku concert will also feature two movements of this famous work by the composer.

Award-winning composer, pianist, music producer and creative director Steve Barakatt has collaborated with renowned artists, record labels, organisations and the world's leading orchestras on hundreds of projects around the globe.

And in 2020, the Premier of Quebec honoured him with the Order of Chevalier of the National Order of Quebec.