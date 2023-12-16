Another Soviet-Era Monument Dismantled In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A monument to the Soviet-era Tarashchanets armored train crew has been dismantled in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district today.
The relevant statement was made by Kyiv City Territorial Control Department on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Today [December 16, 2023 – Ed.], an expert brigade from Kyivblahoustrii Municipal Enterprise, using machinery, has dismantled the monument to the Tarashchanets armored train crew, 1974, which was located in a garden square between Zaslonova Street and Yaltynska Street in the capital's Darnytskyi district,” the report states.
The monument will further be kept in the Znoba-Holembiievski Workshop Museum.
