ISESCO Headquarters Hosts Concert Dedicated To Anniversary Of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The ISESCO
(Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization)
headquarters in Rabat hosted a concert dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar
Aliyev, the press and public relations department of Azerbaijani
parliament told Trend .
The event was attended by a parliamentary delegation led by the
chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova.
Speaking at the event, ISESCO Director General Salim bin
Mohammed al-Malik and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Morocco Nazim
Samadov highlighted the unprecedented merits of the national leader
Heydar Aliyev before the Azerbaijani state and people,
acknowledging his global initiatives.
The concert featured performances of musical compositions by
People's Artist and Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Murad
Huseynov.
