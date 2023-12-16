New Polling Stations Established In Several Electoral Districts In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. New polling
stations have been established in several electoral districts in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This issue was discussed at today's meeting of the Central
Election Commission (CEC).
The CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov spoke on this issue.
After discussion, the issue was put to a vote and adopted.
