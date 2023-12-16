               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Polling Stations Established In Several Electoral Districts In Azerbaijan


12/16/2023 8:10:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. New polling stations have been established in several electoral districts in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov spoke on this issue.

After discussion, the issue was put to a vote and adopted.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN16122023000187011040ID1107606647

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search