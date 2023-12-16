               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Polling Stations To Be Set Up In Liberated Territories


12/16/2023 8:10:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. A total of 26 polling stations are planned to be set up in nine electoral districts in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, the Deputy Chairman of the country's Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov said at the commission's meeting held today, Trend reports.

He noted a need to set up 20 polling stations in the other seven districts.

Will be updated

