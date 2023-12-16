Azerbaijani Ministry Of Justice To Implement Progressive Project For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice will implement a progressive project for the presidential election, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said at its meeting held today, Trend reports.

Panahov emphasized that two months is a sufficient period of time to clarify the voter lists, but the new draft of the Ministry of Justice will further simplify this work.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

