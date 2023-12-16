Azerbaijani Ministry Of Justice To Implement Progressive Project For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Azerbaijani
Ministry of Justice will implement a progressive project for the
presidential election, the Chairman of the Central Election
Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said at its meeting held
today, Trend reports.
Panahov emphasized that two months is a sufficient period of
time to clarify the voter lists, but the new draft of the Ministry
of Justice will further simplify this work.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16122023000187011040ID1107606644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.