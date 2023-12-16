ABP News Bags Most Golds At Afaqs\' Future Of News Awards 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 15, 2023: ABP News, a leading national Hindi news channel of India, reaffirmed its prominence in the media industry by securing an impressive tally of nine (9) awards, which included six (6) Golds - more than any other single channel at the afaqs Future of News Awards 2023 held on December 14. Recognizing excellence in both Hindi and English languages, the event spotlighted ABP News\' profound impact and contributions across diverse spectrum of categories, notably excelling in the realm of Hindi media.
The recognition received through these awards vividly illustrates ABP News\' steadfast commitment to consistently deliver news content that profoundly resonates with its audience. Through its tireless efforts, ABP News upholds a standard of journalism that informs and influence, ensuring each piece of information shapes opinions and perspectives as a trusted narrative. This dedication, validated by the awards, solidifies ABP Newsâ€TM position as a leading voice in the media landscape dedicated to impacting and resonating with its diverse audience.
About ABP Network
An innovative media and content creation company, ABP Network is a credible voice in the broadcast & digital sphere, with a multi-language portfolio of news channels reaching 535 million individuals in India. ABP Studios, which comes under the purview of ABP Creations â€“ the content innovation arm of the network â€“ creates, produces, and licenses original, path-breaking content outside of news. ABP Network is a group entity of ABP, which was incorporated almost 100 years ago and continues to reign as a leading media company.
