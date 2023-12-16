Statement By The Presidency Of The Arab Republic Of Egypt

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Arab Republic of Egypt mourns Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah, who passed away today, Saturday, December 16, 2023. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Egyptian people mourn the leader and the great man, who had been a staunch supporter of his Arab and Islamic nations, committed to their affairs, wise in his leadership; he was a leader who displayed great effort and generosity toward his country and to the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Arab Republic of Egypt declares a three-day mourning period across the Republic. We pray Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the late Amir and endow patience and solace on the brotherly people of Kuwait.

