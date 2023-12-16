Kuwait Late Amir's Funeral Restricted To Family Members, Relatives - Amiri Diwan Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The funeral of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will be restricted to family members and relatives, Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah announced Saturday, appreciating sentiments of sorrow of citizens and expatriates.
He said, in a statement, prayers would be held at Belal bin Rabah Mosque tomorrow Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and funeral would be held later in the morning.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Al-Sabah Family would personally receive condolences of people at the Diwan of Al-Sabah Family at Bayan Palace on Monday morning, and Tuesday morning and afternoon. (pickup previous)
