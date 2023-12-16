Kuwait Municipality: Flags To Be Lowered At Half-Mast For 40 Days Over Amir's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality said on Saturday that flags would be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning for the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Measures are being taken to lower the flags of all ministries, state agencies and main roads at half-mast, the municipality's Spokesman Mohammad Al-Mutairi said in a press statement.

The municipality's teams are ready to check relevant arrangements during the mourning period, he added.

The Amiri Diwan announced earlier on Saturday the passing away of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

