               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi King, Crown Prince Offers Condolence Over Kuwait Amir's Death


12/16/2023 8:05:58 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman offered condolences to the State of Kuwait and both Arab and Muslim nations over the passing away of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The Royal Court said in a statement that the Saudi King and Crown Prince received the news of the Amir's death with great sadness and sorrow.
The kingdom prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon the late Amir's soul and to grant the people of Kuwait further patience.
The Kuwaiti Amiri Diwan announced earlier on Saturday the passing away of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
kns



MENAFN16122023000071011013ID1107606636

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search