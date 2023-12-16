Saudi King, Crown Prince Offers Condolence Over Kuwait Amir's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman offered condolences to the State of Kuwait and both Arab and Muslim nations over the passing away of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Royal Court said in a statement that the Saudi King and Crown Prince received the news of the Amir's death with great sadness and sorrow.

The kingdom prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon the late Amir's soul and to grant the people of Kuwait further patience.

The Kuwaiti Amiri Diwan announced earlier on Saturday the passing away of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

