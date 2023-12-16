Kuwait Gov't Mourns Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Anmad, Names Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait government mourned His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on Saturday, and named His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Amir.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, chairing an extraordinary cabinet meeting following the passing away of His Highness the Amir, mourned the late Amir and paid tribute to his achievements."With great sorrow, the Council of Ministers expresses deep condolences with the passing away of our father, leader of our march His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away following a journey of dedication and loyalty to his nation and its people," His Highness the Prime Minister said in a sombre tone.He said the Council of Ministers recalled sacrifices of the deceased during his life for the sake of the development of the nation in all fields and in the services of the country and people.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kanderi, in a statement following His Highness the Prime Minister's remarks, announced that His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah would be the Amir of the State of Kuwait.The declaration was in line with the Constitution.Al-Kanderi said an official three-day holiday would start tomorrow Sunday and end on Tuesday December 19, in addition to a 40-day mourning.He prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow his blessing upon His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, who was well known for his wisdom and dedication for his nation and people. (end) bs