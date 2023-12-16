Royal Hashemite Court Mourns Passing Of Kuwait Emir, Announces Seven Days Of Mourning

Amman, Dec 16 (Petra) -- The Royal Hashemite Court mourns the passing of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, may his soul rest in peace.By His Majesty King Abdullah's orders, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced seven days of mourning over Sheikh Nawaf's passing, as of Saturday, 16 December 2023.The Royal Hashemite Court expresses the deepest sympathies of His Majesty and the Jordanian people, as they stand with the Kuwaiti people in these difficult times.

