Al-Fayez Meets Arab Travel Agents In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec 16 (Petra) -- Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner Nayef Al-Fayez met Saturday with travel agents from Tunisia and Egypt.Al-Fayez commended the represebtatives of 30 travel agencies from the two Arab countries for their support through promoting the national tourism product in Aqaba and other tourist attractions across Jordan.He also noted the delegation's visit and said Arab visitors are welcome in Aqaba and Jordan in view of the Kingdom's stability, calling for more visits to raise the efficiency of the tourism sector and exchange expertise among Arab countries within a common vision to mitigate damage from the adverse conditions in the region.During the visit, which was organized by the Tourism Regulatory Authority, the delegation was briefed on the diverse tourism product and facilities in Aqaba, including the underwater military museum, diving centers, ski resorts and many more.The tourism agents were also briefed on ASEZA plans to promote tourism packages both externally and internally and open new Arab markets to make up for losses in European markets due to the current conditions.