Palestinian Killed By Israeli Fire, 16 Arrested In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 16 (Petra) -- A Palestinian youth was shot and killed on Saturday by Israeli occupation forces near the city of Nablus, and 16 people were arrested during army raids across the West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.The Palestinian Health Ministry said the young man, Hamza Bashkar, was shot by soldiers in the town of Huwwara, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.The latest fatality brought to 287 the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank since Israel launched the war on the Gaza on October 7.In stepped up raids in the West Bank since the aggression against Gaza, Israeli forces rounded up 16 Palestinians as they carried out search-and-arrest raids in various parts of the occupied West Bank, which sparked clashes with local Palestinians, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.Today's detentions raised to 4,520 the number of those jailed in the West Bank in the past 70 days, it said.There was also a marked rise in violence by Jewish settlers, the latest of which was an attack on people and property in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, according to Palestinian sources.