Real Kashmir FC Continue Unbeaten Streak With A Commanding Victory Over Shillong Lajong FC

Srinagar, Dec 16 (IANS) Real Kashmir FC showcased their dominance once again as they secured a convincing 3-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC, extending their unbeaten run to six games at the TRC Turf Ground on Saturday.

The Snow Leopards asserted their authority from the outset, with Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Issah finding the net in the fifth minute to give the hosts an early lead. Shillong Lajong responded with determination, and Karim Samb managed to level the score with a goal in the 16th minute, ending Real Kashmir's run of not conceding in six games.

Undeterred by the setback, Real Kashmir regrouped after the break and quickly regained control of the match. Striker Gnohere Krizo, scoring his fifth goal of the season, restored the lead in the 55th minute. The young midfielder Mohammad Inam sealed the victory with a precise strike in the 69th minute, securing all three points for the home side.

With this triumph, Ishfaq Ahmed's Real Kashmir climbed to the third position in the table, sharing 20 points with Sreenidi Deccan but trailing only on goal difference. Shillong Lajong, facing their second consecutive loss, now find themselves in fifth place with 16 points from 10 matches under the leadership of coach Bobby Nongbet.

Real Kashmir, after a series of home games, is set to embark on a journey to Sri Bhaini Sahib for their next challenge against Delhi FC on December 24. Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong will return to familiar territory at the SSA Stadium to take on Namdhari FC on December 23.

Real Kashmir FC's impressive performance has not only solidified their position in the top tier of the league but has also showcased their resilience and determination to compete at the highest level.

