Delhi L-G To Kejriwal: Accusations Of Halting 'Farishtey Scheme' 'Mischievous'

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on Saturday responded to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, refuting allegations of halting the "Farishtey Scheme" calling it a "pre-meditated exercise of hubris" aimed at shirking responsibilities.

Saxena's response addresses the legal tussle between the AAP government and the L-G office over the scheme.

The "Farishtey Scheme" aims to provide free and fast treatment for those who meet with accidents on roads in the national capital.

The L-G, in his letter, has said that the "Farishtey Scheme" falls under the Health and Finance departments, which come under the control of Kejriwal and AAP ministers.

A proposal to suspend key officers linked to the scheme has been submitted, and Saxena mentions his referral of the matter to the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA).

Kejriwal's forwarding of a proposal for pending payments to hospitals under Rule 23(viii) is deemed erroneous by Saxena, as such decisions fall under the purview of the Chief Minister and Health Minister, not the L-G.

Saxena has questioned the allegations made by the Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, saying that decisions on payments and scheme operations are within the transferred subjects and should not involve his office.

He has expressed surprise at the filing of a writ before the Supreme Court, suggesting that the matter could have been resolved by coordinating with administrative departments.

Despite media reports and the ongoing legal battle, the L-G has refrained from issuing any direction or opinion, citing the sub-judice status of the matter before the Supreme Court.

