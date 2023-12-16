Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad To Perform In London On Jan 13

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who has been feted with the National Award-winning for Best Music Director for his work in the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', is set to kick off 2024 with a sensational concert in London.

Devi Sri Prasad, who is known by his stage name Rockstar DSP, earlier performed in 'Oo Solriya' concert in Malaysia and 'Oo Antava' concert in the USA.

Devi Sri Prasad said:“I am incredibly excited to share my music with this vibrant and diverse audience. The unparalleled energy and passion of the fans are truly inspiring, and I eagerly anticipate creating an unforgettable musical experience.

“Performing at Wembley Stadium, an iconic and dream venue for any musician, adds a special connection to the event.

“Numerous legendary music icons have graced this stage, and I look forward to embarking on a musical journey like no other, connecting with my fans through the universal language of music."

Rockstar DSP will perform in London on January 13 and 14, 2024 at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Apart from this extravaganza, expect a varied lineup for 2024, including projects like 'Thandel', 'Kanguva', and 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

