Pakistan Captain Nida Dar Ruled Out Of Third Women’S ODI Against New Zealand

(MENAFN- IANS) Christchurch, Dec 16 (IANS) Pakistan skipper Nida Dar has been ruled out of the third ODI women's against New Zealand, set to take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on December 18.

Nida, the veteran off-spin all-rounder, was struck on her face by a ball during the first ODI at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on December 11, and had to miss the second ODI at the Hagley Oval after developing concussion symptoms.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Nida has shown much improvement over the last two days after being assessed by the doctor and team physio.“However, she still requires some more time to recover from concussion and keeping in mind the wellbeing of the player, Nida has been advised further rest and hence will not be available for the final match of the tour,” it added in its statement.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Fatima Sana will continue to lead Pakistan in third ODI, which is effectively a dead rubber as New Zealand claimed an unassailable lead in the three-game series.

Under Fatima's maiden ODI as Pakistan captain, the visitors' lost a thriller to New Zealand by one wicket on Friday. Fatima scored 90 not out with the bat, also her highest score in this format, and also bagged two wickets, but her all-round efforts went in vain.

“I am disappointed to not be available for the final game. The way the girls have performed on the New Zealand tour is incredible, and I am really proud of each and every member of the team. Fatima Sana has shown great maturity in her captaincy by leading from the front in the last game and taking the side close to a win, which was exceptional.”

“Even though we have lost the ODI series, the way girls have fought on the ground and shown character is great to see. I am sure they will continue to show the same spirit in the third ODI and will end the tour on the winning note,” said Nida.

Pakistan squad for third ODI: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

--IANS

nr/