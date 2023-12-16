Some 683 Settlements Left Without Electricity Due To Bad Weather, Hostilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 16, 2023, a total of 443 settlements across Ukraine were remaining without electricity due to hostilities and technical failures, and another 240 due to the adverse weather conditions.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Due to the adverse weather conditions, power supply services were interrupted in 240 settlements across the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Another 443 settlements were left without electricity due to hostilities and technical failures,” the report states.

According to the ministry, the situation in Ukraine's energy system is remaining stable and controlled. No scheduled power outages are expected at the moment.

Photo: illustrative