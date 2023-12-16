Air Force Spox: Russians Can Launch Shahed Drones From Trucks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) When launching the Shahed-type loitering munitions, the sites are not so important for Russian troops, as they can be mobile.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to ArmyInform .

“It was a typical attack by Russian Shahed-type drones last night. The enemy continues to strike with these unmanned aerial vehicles. The drones were all over the country, and they were flying from three directions: [Russia's] Bryansk region, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Kursk district,” Ihnat noted.

Commenting on whether the launching sites are important for the occupiers, as they can be mobile, Ihnat told:“We saw the Shahed-type drones being launched actually from a truck, from a motor vehicle. It is a container, and it can placed anywhere to make a launch.”

Although the launch areas are remaining the same, Russian occupiers try to adjust a route with a deviation of 5-10 kilometers to the left or to the right in order to bypass Ukraine's air defense systems and mobile fire teams.

A reminder that, on the night of December 16, 2023, Ukrainian forces intercepted 30 enemy drones over the country's territory.

Photo: illustrative