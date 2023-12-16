Minister Umerov Warns Of Russia's Efforts To Create Artificial Conflict Within Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is making attempts to create an artificial conflict within the country's leadership and spreading fake messages about partners allegedly not supporting Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry .

“I would like to add about the threat in the information space: the enemy is actively working to discredit Ukraine, both internally and externally. The enemy is trying to create an artificial conflict within the country's leadership and create an illusion that Ukraine is allegedly not supported by partners. Please be mindful of information hygiene,” Umerov noted.

The minister outlined the key areas of cooperation with local authorities, namely the construction of fortification structures.

Additionally, in his words, it is necessary to change approaches to the preparation of conscripts for military service, as well as population for national resistance.

“All our people must be taught and trained,” Umerov stressed.

In addition, according to Umerov, local self-government bodies can significantly increase the involvement of professionals in the Defense Forces through the recruiting project. The defense chief expressed hope for even greater support for mobilization efforts from them.