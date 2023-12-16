Azerbaijan And UAE Create Joint Investment Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) and ADQ, an investment and
holding company based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, have announced the
establishment of a joint venture to invest in sectors of mutual
interest and priority, such as agriculture, technology,
pharmaceuticals and energy infrastructure, Azernews reports.
According to ADQ, the platform will seek and capitalise on
investment opportunities with the aim of generating sustainable
financial returns on invested capital.
Investments will mainly focus on Azerbaijan, UAE and Central
Asia, with the possibility of expanding to other countries.
It is noted that ADQ and AIH will hold a 50 percent stake in the
joint venture and each party will allocate $500 million to
establish the platform.
During the signing of the agreement, Mikail Jabbarov,
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy and member of AIH's Supervisory
Board, said that this partnership reflects the importance of
economic, political and commercial relations between the two
countries.
"The new fund will serve as a tool for the implementation of
joint projects aimed at the long-term development of both countries
and the entire region," he said.
For his part, ADQ's Managing Director and CEO, Mohamed Hassan
Alsuwaidi, said the establishment of this joint investment platform
not only strengthens bilateral ties between the two countries, but
also emphasises ADQ's commitment to developing meaningful
partnerships in strategic markets in line with its investment
priorities.
The UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan have enjoyed strong
economic relations since 1992, marked by a more than threefold
increase in the value of their non-oil trade over the past five
years. The two countries continue to explore areas of mutual
interest.
As a reminder, a Joint Investment Framework Agreement was signed
between the Azerbaijan Investment Holding Company and the Abu Dhabi
Development Holding Company on 15 December 2023.
