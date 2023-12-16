Meeting On Results Of 2023 With Military Attachés Took Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting on the results of 2023 with military attaches of foreign states accredited in Azerbaijan has been held. The meeting was held at the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed the work done in Azerbaijan in 2023 within the framework of military cooperation. Detailed information was provided on the activities, including promising plans to be implemented in this sphere in the coming year.

At the end of the meeting, the questions of the military attachés were answered.