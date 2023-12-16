Sebastian Soderberg Take Commanding Lead At Mauritius Open

(MENAFN- IANS) Bel Ombre (MauritiuS), Dec 16 (IANS) In a scintillating display of skill and precision, Sebastian Soderberg surged to the top of the leaderboard at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, captivating the audience with a remarkable 7-under 65 on the second day at the La Reserve Links course.

Soderberg, who commenced his round early in the day, showcased his mastery over the course, carding an impressive round that included seven birdies. The 32-year-old Swede's stellar performance propelled him from 37th place after the first round to the coveted top spot.

For most of the day, a trio of determined contenders fiercely chased Soderberg's lead. The trio, comprising defending champion Antoine Rozner (62-74), Daniel Brown (68-68), and Paul Warring (63-73), exhibited consistent form, each concluding the day at 8-under after 36 holes.

Louis Oosthuizen, co-designer of the La Reserve Links course, held a strong position at Tied-sixth with rounds of 68-69, while Marcel Siem, brand ambassador of the Heritage Resorts, found himself tied for 12th after consecutive rounds of 69-69.

In a late surge at the end of the day, Jacques P de Villiers, a 32-year-old playing on the Sunshine Tour, claimed the second spot by posting an impressive 5-under 67, adding to his first-round score of 68. De Villiers, displaying remarkable consistency, now sits one shot behind Soderberg at 9-under.

Notably, defending champion Antoine Rozner experienced his first over-par round in 14 rounds played at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, an event he deems as his favorite on the Tour.

Sebastian Soderberg's stellar performance was characterized by a spectacular back nine of 6-under 30, featuring a string of birdies from the 12th to the 15th. His outstanding short game and solid putting contributed to a memorable day that he described as feeling "kind of easy."

Reflecting on his exceptional round, Soderberg expressed his satisfaction, stating,“It's just one of those days where it just felt kind of easy. I mean it was windy but I was hitting my driver really well, took care of the par-fives and the two drivable Par-4s. I made birdies on all of them.”

As the tournament heads into the weekend, the stage is set for an exhilarating competition, with Sebastian Soderberg leading the charge and a strong field of contenders vying for supremacy at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

--IANS

hs/