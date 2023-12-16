Taylor Swift Spotted Flaunting Ring To Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has got a new fashion accessory. In new photos taken outside of her birthday bash, Swift, who turned 34 on December 13, was seen showing off an eye-catching ring -- which she wore on her right, middle finger -- to her pals Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

The statement piece features what appears to be an oversized opal gemstone with a halo of dark gemstones on the exterior, reports 'People' magazine.

In the photo, Sperry, 31, is holding the Lover singer's hand as she gets a closer look at Swift's piece.

Since Swift was spotted with the piece of jewellery, her fans have been speculating that the ring could be a new accessory gifted from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

As per 'People', Swift wore the piece with a singular tennis necklace and a Clio Peppiat Lucina Embellished Stretch-mesh black mini dress. Her birthday look also included an Aquazzura Galactic Mini Tote that was encrusted completely with jewels, a pair of Aquazzura Atelier Plateau 130 black open-toed high heels and a black Anine Bing faux fur jacket that she wore off the shoulder, plus Messika earrings.

Along with Teller and Sperry, Taylor Swift was joined by many of her celebrity pals in New York City to celebrate her 34th birthday.

The guest list included Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski, Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid and more. Swift's long-time best friend, Abigail Anderson, who's mentioned in her popular song 'Fifteen', also appeared alongside the group in pictures.

