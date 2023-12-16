Cher's Romance Took Her 'Completely By Surprise'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) Singer Cher says it's "ridiculous" how her partner came into her life when she wasn't looking for a relationship.

She told Parade magazine: "It took me completely by surprise. I mean, it was ridiculous. I wasn't looking for it at all. It just happened."

She was blown away when her partner presented her with a diamond ring last Christmas.

Cher said: "Christmas morning, he gave me a bag and it had these beautiful handmade books and a beautiful pen-just amazing!

"And then he went, 'Oh, wait, I forgot this one.' And I opened it up and there was the most amazing diamond ring I'ye ever seen."

Cher recently said she has a“great” time with A.E.

However, the 'Turn Back Time' hitmaker admitted their 40-year age gap is sometimes highlighted in their discussions.

She said:“Sometimes I'm talking to him and he has no idea who I'm talking about. The other day, I said, 'Do you know who, I don't know, (1940s Hollywood star) Clark Gable, (is)?' Somebody said, 'Yes, of course,' but most of my references... He'll look at me and go, 'I wasn't born yet.'"

