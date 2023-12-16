Emir Of Kuwait Passed Away

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away at
the age of 86, Azernews reports.
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah died on
Saturday, the royal court said, after three years in power. He was
86.
“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh
Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait,” said a
statement aired on Kuwaiti state television.
State television had cut its regular programming and switched to
a broadcast of Quranic recital before the announcement.
In November, Sheikh Nawaf was admitted to the hospital“due to
an emergency health problem,” according to the official KUNA news
agency, which did not elaborate on his illness. He was later
declared in stable condition.
The 86-year-old ascended the throne in September 2020 after the
death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber
Al-Sabah.
Prior to his appointment as emir, Sheikh Nawaf had been Kuwait's
crown prince since 2006, when he was appointed by the late Sheikh
Sabah.
Sheikh Nawaf had previously served Kuwait for over 50 years in
various positions.
From 1994 until 2003, Sheikh Nawaf was deputy chief of the
Kuwaiti National Guard. That year, he was appointed Minister of
Interior and the first Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait.
Under Kuwait's constitution, succession of the emir and crown
prince positions are traditionally limited to only the descendants
of Mubarak al-Sabah.
Al-Sabah was the 16th Emir of Kuwait since 29 September
2020.
