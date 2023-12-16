Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Tournament In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of Azerbaijan's national gymnastics team Batur have
successfully performed at an international tournament held in
Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reports that Ayan Shabanova
and Samira Huseynova won a gold medal in the synchronised
programme.
Farhad Mustafayev and Omar Gasimli settled for the silver
medal.
