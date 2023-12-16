               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Tournament In Uzbekistan


12/16/2023 6:11:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of Azerbaijan's national gymnastics team Batur have successfully performed at an international tournament held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reports that Ayan Shabanova and Samira Huseynova won a gold medal in the synchronised programme.

Farhad Mustafayev and Omar Gasimli settled for the silver medal.

MENAFN16122023000195011045ID1107606514

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search