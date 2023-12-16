Over 20 Settlements Come Under Enemy Fire In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over 20 settlements have been affected by Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region.
The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected over 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region, such as the Bohodukhov district's Chervona Zoria; the Kharkiv district's Kozacha Lopan, Lukiantsi and Zelene; the Kupiansk district's Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Ivanivka, Berestove; and others,” the report states.
Around 11:00 p.m., Russian troops shelled the town of Kupiansk, having destroyed a household building and damaged a detached house. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.
In the Izium district's Bohuslavka, a detached house caught fire following Russia's strike (presumably with a Shahed-type drone).
Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the Kupiansk district's Synkivka.
Photo: illustrative, Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
