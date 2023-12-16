Local Authorities Show Consequences Of Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's overnight drone attack on the Kherson region's village of Stepanivka, a hospital was damaged.
The video, showing the consequences of enemy shelling, was posted by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Last night the enemy attacked the right bank with unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular Stepanivka. As the Shahed-type drone was downed, its fragments caused damage to a hospital. One of buildings was partially destroyed,” the report states.
The health facility was left with an administrative building, admission room and laboratory destroyed.
A doctor on duty received mine blast injuries.
Photo: illustrative
