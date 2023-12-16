               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwaiti Emir Passed Away


12/16/2023 6:11:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died at the age of 86, Trend reports, referring to the State TV of Kuwait.

In September 2020, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ascended to the throne.

The emir was recently hospitalized. It is stated that power will transfer to his younger brother Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah following his death.

