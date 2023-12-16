Kuwaiti Emir Passed Away

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Kuwaiti Emir
Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died at the age of 86, Trend reports, referring to the State TV of
Kuwait.
In September 2020, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ascended to
the throne.
The emir was recently hospitalized. It is stated that power will
transfer to his younger brother Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
following his death.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16122023000187011040ID1107606510
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.