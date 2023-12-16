Armenia Becoming Burdensome And Meaningless For Moscow - Russian Media

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Armenia is
turning into a heavy and meaningless burden for Moscow, Trend reports, referring to an article
published in the Russian "Nezavisimaya Gazeta" newspaper.
The paper stresses Armenia's overvaluation of "its own history
and culture (although what relevance does ancient history have to
today's geopolitics?)"
Yerevan has overestimated the importance of its contacts with
major powers and the influence of its diaspora on them. According
to the paper, Armenia has established a consumer society, which has
resulted in a severe decline in defense awareness.
The author remarked that even Azerbaijan's victory in the second
Karabakh war did not convey the impression that the final collapse
of the separatist authority in Karabakh "would be so fast and
complete (although the overall outcome of the conflict was
evident)".
Regarding the factors that led Armenia to this state, the
article highlighted Armenia's low demographic, political, economic,
scientific-technological, and military potential.
Armenia's geopolitical stance, according to the author, is
likewise undesirable.
"At the beginning of post-Soviet history, Armenia bet on Russia,
and this choice was correct for a long time. Unfortunately, Moscow
worked in the Armenian direction according to the unchanged
template of domestic foreign policy, which consists of interacting
exclusively with the acting authorities, which, in response,
invariably swore love and friendship to Russia," the article
said.
As the article noted, with the sidelining of the so-called
"Karabakh clan" from power, various Western structures, primarily
from the US, gained increasing freedom of action in Armenia.
"They operated according to their patterns, which,
unfortunately, turned out to be much more effective than Moscow's
patterns. Anti-Russian demonstrations in Yerevan gradually became
the norm, and then, as a result of an actual coup, Nikol Pashinyan
[the Armenian Prime Minister] came to power. Formally, unlike
Tbilisi and Kiev, he did not go for a complete break with Moscow.
But, in fact, everything became clear immediately," the author
pointed out.
The author of this article noted that Armenian interlocutors
have recently reported many astonishing issues.
"That Armenia lost the 2020 war because it fought with Russian
weapons using Russian tactics. That Armenia paid Russia a lot of
money for new weapons, and Russia did not give her that weapon.
That the West does not sell modern weapons to Armenia because it is
a member of the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization],"
the article said.
"Of all the concentrated surrealism of the comments presented
here, perhaps only moments related to weapons deserve attention.
About Armenia paying for weapons and Russia not delivering it,
Armenian officials (including Pashinyan recently) have been saying
for a long time. But no specific data on the amounts paid, types
and quantities of purchased weapons, or the timing of their
delivery is provided-no specifics at all," the article said.
"Therefore, it's difficult to believe these statements. At the
same time, it turns out that Yerevan has money for Western weapons,
which are almost always much more expensive than Russian ones.
Interestingly, membership in the CSTO does not prevent Kazakhstan
from purchasing significant quantities of Western weapons. And
today, NATO-member France has already begun selling weapons to
Armenia, not suffering from its membership in the CSTO," the
article noted.
As the article mentioned, the current anti-Russian Armenia is
becoming a heavy and senseless burden for Moscow.
"After this, it will become absolutely uninteresting to anyone,"
the author concluded.
