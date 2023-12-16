Armenia Becoming Burdensome And Meaningless For Moscow - Russian Media

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Armenia is turning into a heavy and meaningless burden for Moscow, Trend reports, referring to an article published in the Russian "Nezavisimaya Gazeta" newspaper.

The paper stresses Armenia's overvaluation of "its own history and culture (although what relevance does ancient history have to today's geopolitics?)"

Yerevan has overestimated the importance of its contacts with major powers and the influence of its diaspora on them. According to the paper, Armenia has established a consumer society, which has resulted in a severe decline in defense awareness.

The author remarked that even Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war did not convey the impression that the final collapse of the separatist authority in Karabakh "would be so fast and complete (although the overall outcome of the conflict was evident)".

Regarding the factors that led Armenia to this state, the article highlighted Armenia's low demographic, political, economic, scientific-technological, and military potential.

Armenia's geopolitical stance, according to the author, is likewise undesirable.

"At the beginning of post-Soviet history, Armenia bet on Russia, and this choice was correct for a long time. Unfortunately, Moscow worked in the Armenian direction according to the unchanged template of domestic foreign policy, which consists of interacting exclusively with the acting authorities, which, in response, invariably swore love and friendship to Russia," the article said.

As the article noted, with the sidelining of the so-called "Karabakh clan" from power, various Western structures, primarily from the US, gained increasing freedom of action in Armenia.

"They operated according to their patterns, which, unfortunately, turned out to be much more effective than Moscow's patterns. Anti-Russian demonstrations in Yerevan gradually became the norm, and then, as a result of an actual coup, Nikol Pashinyan [the Armenian Prime Minister] came to power. Formally, unlike Tbilisi and Kiev, he did not go for a complete break with Moscow. But, in fact, everything became clear immediately," the author pointed out.

The author of this article noted that Armenian interlocutors have recently reported many astonishing issues.

"That Armenia lost the 2020 war because it fought with Russian weapons using Russian tactics. That Armenia paid Russia a lot of money for new weapons, and Russia did not give her that weapon. That the West does not sell modern weapons to Armenia because it is a member of the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization]," the article said.

"Of all the concentrated surrealism of the comments presented here, perhaps only moments related to weapons deserve attention. About Armenia paying for weapons and Russia not delivering it, Armenian officials (including Pashinyan recently) have been saying for a long time. But no specific data on the amounts paid, types and quantities of purchased weapons, or the timing of their delivery is provided-no specifics at all," the article said.

"Therefore, it's difficult to believe these statements. At the same time, it turns out that Yerevan has money for Western weapons, which are almost always much more expensive than Russian ones. Interestingly, membership in the CSTO does not prevent Kazakhstan from purchasing significant quantities of Western weapons. And today, NATO-member France has already begun selling weapons to Armenia, not suffering from its membership in the CSTO," the article noted.

As the article mentioned, the current anti-Russian Armenia is becoming a heavy and senseless burden for Moscow.

"After this, it will become absolutely uninteresting to anyone," the author concluded.

