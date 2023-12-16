Kuwait Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of His Highness The Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan announced on Saturday demise of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Amiri Diwan stated, "With deep grief and regret, we mourn to the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Muslim nations and friendly people demise of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away today Saturday." "We pray to His Almighty Allah so he may bestow upon the deceased his unlimited mercy and embrace his soul in his vast paradise." (end) rk

