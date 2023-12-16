‘Bigg Boss 17’: Bharti-Haarsh Duo Bringing In Fun, While Ayesha Khan Enters

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachya will be seen adding a fun flavour to the show.

The recent chaos sparked by Munawar revealing Ankita's curiosity about the outside world becomes a humorous focal point, with Bharati and Haarsh playfully addressing the situation.

They add to the laughter by reading out comical news from the newspaper, poking fun at both host Salman Khan and the contestants, including witty comparisons of Arun and Aoora's skincare routines and humorous remarks about Mannara's facial expressions.

Then Bharati and Haarsh enter the Bigg Boss house with a vlog camera.

Munawar's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan. Ayesha, who shares a history with Munawar, enters the show opening up about the past they have shared and with an expectation for him to offer an apology.

Later, as the weekend unfolds with fresh twists and turns, the suspense builds upon the upcoming eviction tonight that has put Khanzaadi, Neil, Vicky, and Abhishek on the chopping block.

The show airs on Colors and Jio Cinema.

