His Excellency Al Musharakh Affirms United Arab Emirates’ Collaboration With International Community To Achieve An Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

His Excellency Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, affirmed that the UAE is collaborating with the international community to achieve an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. The UAE condemned in the strongest terms Israel's policy of collectively punishing the Palestinian people and its attempts to displace them, while emphasizing the significance of the international community adopting a unified set of criteria to condemn violations of international humanitarian law.

This statement came at an event of the high-level Ministerial meeting convened on the sidelines of the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Declaration on Human Rights. During the meeting, entitled: 'Human Rights situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory, The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) ',HE Al Musharakh stated that the UAE is committed to steadfastly collaborating with international parties to achieve an immediate cease-fire and to halt all military operations in Gaza for humanitarian reasons, in addition to restoring peace, preventing further loss of life, safeguarding and providing full protection for civilians.

HE Al Musharakh emphasized that stemming from its unwavering efforts to stand in solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people, the UAE has been keen to provide humanitarian aid in cooperation with the relevant international organizations for the people impacted by the conflict, particularly children, women, the elderly, and the sick, highlighting that the UAE has dispatched planes carrying food, medical, and relief supplies, as well as basic needs. Furthermore, the country has also established a fully-equipped integrated field hospital in the Gaza Strip, and has hosted wounded children and patients in the UAE's hospitals. Moreover, the UAE organized, in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt, a visit by 12 UN Security Council Member States to the Rafah crossing, to provide Council Members with insight into the suffering faced by Palestinians and to examine firsthand the level of destruction in Gaza, as well as the progress of aid, medical, and humanitarian operations.

In his closing statement at the event, where several foreign ministers and high-level officials participated, HE Al Musharakh reiterated the country's permanent and historic commitment to support the Palestinian people in achieving all its legitimate rights. He highlighted that the UAE will continue its endeavors to achieve peace through tangible steps and a road map for a two-state solution with an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, that is in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and negotiated between the two parties with full international backing.

