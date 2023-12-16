The New Chinese Ambassador To Seychelles Accredited

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The new ambassador to the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Ms. LIN

Nan,

presented her credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan during an accreditation ceremony held

yesterday morning at State House. Ms. LIN who now

replaces former Ambassador Guo Wei, now becomes the 16th

ambassador accredited to Seychelles.

The Head of State congratulated Ambassador LIN Nan

on her accreditation and welcomed her to Seychelles. On behalf of the Government and people of Seychelles, the President expressed

deep appreciation for the various assistance received from China, which has contributed towards the socio-economic development and the betterment of the Seychellois people.

With the accreditation of Ambassador

LIN Nan, he noted the high level of commitment between Seychelles and China towards their bilateral engagement. He

looks forward to discussing areas of mutual interest to further deepen the cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions between President Ramkalawan and Ambassador LIN centered on present bilateral relations between Seychelles and China. Furthermore, they spoke about how the two countries can

boost and diversify their long-standing relations of cooperation in the fields of

tourism, fisheries, Blue Economy, education, culture and health, and various other sectors. They also expressed interest in strengthening

the people-to-people exchanges.



During the meeting, both countries agreed to continue to extend their mutual support for one another in the international arena.

The ambassador on her part underlined China's commitment to continue to

further strengthen and diversification of bilateral relations

between her country and Seychelles.

Following his presentation of credentials letter to the President, H.E. Ambassador

LIN Nan

also paid a courtesy call to the Vice President, Mr. Ahmed Afif.

Also present

yesterday morning was the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivienne Fock-Tave, Director General Bilateral Affairs

Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta,

and

Second Secretary,

Bilateral Affairs Division, Foreign Affairs Department,

Octavia Rose.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.