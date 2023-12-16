Number Of Azerbaijani Pavilion Visitors At COP28 In Dubai Disclosed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. More than 6,000
people visited the Azerbaijani Pavilion at the 28th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, the press service of
the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan told
Trend .
Azerbaijan was represented by a pavilion for the first time at
the session held from November 30 through December 12 of this
year.
The pavilion was created through the joint efforts of the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural
Resources.
The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai during the COP28 on December 11. COP29 will take
place in November 2024.
The Eastern European regional group has selected Azerbaijan to
host the COP29 next year.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16122023000187011040ID1107606463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.