Azerbaijan And UAE Create Joint Investment Platform

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan
Investment Holding (AIH) and ADQ, an investment and holding company
based in Abu Dhabi (UAE), have announced the formation of a joint
venture to invest in sectors of mutual priority and interest, such
as agriculture, technology, pharmaceuticals, and energy
infrastructure, Trend reports.
The platform, according to ADQ, will explore and leverage
investment opportunities with the purpose of earning long-term
financial returns on capital deployed. Investments will be focused
largely on Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, and Central Asia,
with the possibility to grow to additional nations.
ADQ and AIH will each own 50 percent of the joint venture, with
each committing USD 500 million to the platform.
During the signing ceremony, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy
and AIH Supervisory Board member Mikayil Jabbarov stated that the
partnership reflects the importance of the two countries' economic,
political, and commercial ties.
"The new fund will serve as an instrument of implementation of
joint projects aimed at long-term development of both respective
countries and the wider region," he said.
In turn, ADQ's Managing Director and CEO, Mohamed Hassan
Alsuwaidi, said the establishment of this joint investment platform
not only strengthens the bilateral ties between our two countries
but also underscores ADQ's commitment to fostering meaningful
partnerships in strategic markets that align with our investment
priorities.
Since 1992, the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan have
maintained robust economic relations, marked by a more than
threefold increase in the value of their non-oil trade over the
past five years. The two countries continue to explore areas of
mutual interest.
A Joint Investment Framework Agreement was signed between
Azerbaijan Investment Holding and Abu Dhabi Development Holding
Company on December 15, 2023.
