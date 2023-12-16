NATO's Evaluation Exercise Held At Azerbaijan Air Force (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16.
Self-Evaluation
Level-2 (SEL-2) exercise of a pair of Mi-17-1V helicopters of the
Azerbaijan Air Force was conducted in one of the military units of
the Air Force as part of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept
(OCC) program according to the approved action plan for 2023, the
country's Defense Ministry told Trend .
First, the participants were provided with briefing on the
scenario, progress, safety rules and evaluation of the exercise,
and the goals ahead were delivered.
In the exercise, the opportunities and capabilities on air
transportation (transport of cargo and troops, evacuation of the
wounded) of Mi-17-1V helicopter pair and the relevant units were
checked and evaluated.
