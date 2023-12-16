Turkmenistan To Take Part In Number Of EU Events

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 16. Turkmenistan will take part in several events in Brussels to
develop cooperation with the EU, Trend reports.
This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during a Cabinet
meeting.
According to him, in particular, the delegation of Turkmenistan
will take part in the 15th meeting of the EU-Turkmenistan Human
Rights Dialogue, which will be held on December 18 this year.
He noted that on December 19, the Turkmen delegation will be
represented at the 22nd meeting of the EU-Turkmenistan Joint
Committee, during which the parties will discuss the development of
economic cooperation.
Meredov also added that Turkmenistan will also be represented at
the Transport Investment Forum, which will be held in the Belgian
capital on January 29-30, 2024, and in the first quarter of next
year, it is planned to organize meetings of the Turkmen side with
relevant EU structures to discuss opportunities for cooperation in
the field of energy.
It was also stated that in the second quarter of 2024, it is
proposed to organize a meeting of experts on the transport sector
within the framework of the agreements reached during the
EU–Central Asia ministerial meeting in October this year in
Luxembourg.
