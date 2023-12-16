Turkmenistan To Take Part In Number Of EU Events

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 16. Turkmenistan will take part in several events in Brussels to develop cooperation with the EU, Trend reports.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during a Cabinet meeting.

According to him, in particular, the delegation of Turkmenistan will take part in the 15th meeting of the EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue, which will be held on December 18 this year.

He noted that on December 19, the Turkmen delegation will be represented at the 22nd meeting of the EU-Turkmenistan Joint Committee, during which the parties will discuss the development of economic cooperation.

Meredov also added that Turkmenistan will also be represented at the Transport Investment Forum, which will be held in the Belgian capital on January 29-30, 2024, and in the first quarter of next year, it is planned to organize meetings of the Turkmen side with relevant EU structures to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the field of energy.

It was also stated that in the second quarter of 2024, it is proposed to organize a meeting of experts on the transport sector within the framework of the agreements reached during the EU–Central Asia ministerial meeting in October this year in Luxembourg.

