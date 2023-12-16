Partisans Blow Up Car With Russian Officer In Mariupol Ukrainian Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Partisans have blown up a car carrying a Russian officer in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, announced this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Mariupol resistance blew up the car of a Russian military officer from a Caucasian unit, together with the officer. On Nesterova Street in the Prymorskyi district (the so-called village of Kirovka)," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, the officer was taken to a local hospital.

Andriushchenko added that a car bomb exploded simultaneously with explosions in Mariupol, which made it possible to hide it from the police and the Federal Security Service (FSB).