Enemy Launches 107 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers launched 107 strikes on 19 towns and villages in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Friday, December 15.
Zaporizhzhia region governor Yurii Malashko said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Nineteen enemy UAVs attacked Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Robotyne, Novozharivka, Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka," the post said. Read also:
Kherson region comes under enemy fire 83 times, four injured
Some 88 artillery strikes hit Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Levadne, Charivne, Luhivske, Bilohiria, Preobrazhenka, Stepove, Plavni, Kamianske and other settlements on the line of contact.
Russian shelling damaged a residential building. Civilians were not hurt.
MENAFN16122023000193011044ID1107606457
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.