Russians Continue Active Infantry Attacks, Artillery Shelling In Tavria Sector - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops continue to conduct active infantry-led attacks and artillery shelling in the Tavria sector.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of combat clashes and enemy airstrikes in the operational area of the Tavria grouping of troops has decreased in the past day. However, the enemy continues active infantry attacks and artillery shelling," the commander said.

He stressed that in the past 24 hours, Russian invaders launched six air strikes, conducted 55 combat clashes and fired 601 artillery shells.

Major Russian breakthrough in Marinka unlikely now - British intelligence

According to Tarnavskyi, Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground and carrying out active operations.

"Total enemy losses in the past day amounted to 413 people and 19 pieces of equipment," Tarnavskyi said.

From February 24, 2022 to December 16, 2023, Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 344,820 Russian invaders, including 930 in the past day.